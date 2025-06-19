A flight carrying 110 students who were evacuated to Armenia from Iran amid the conflict between Israel and Iran arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

They were studying at Urmia University in northwestern Iran and had been evacuated to neighbouring Armenia on Tuesday.

The evacuation was supervised by India’s diplomatic missions in Iran and Armenia, ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said on Wednesday.

The students had departed from the Armenian capital of Yerevan for New Delhi on a special flight on Wednesday.

Ninety-four of them were from Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on social media. The others were from Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, among other states, The Hindu reported.

Operation Sindhu brings people home.



110 Indian students evacuated from Iran under #OperationSindhu have safely arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Yerevan, Armenia. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda received them at the airport.



Government of 🇮🇳 remains committed to the safety of… pic.twitter.com/GwhI5R26DE — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 19, 2025

Kirti Vardhan Singh, the minister of state for external affairs, said that more Indians were being evacuated, The Hindu reported.

“We have planes ready,” the newspaper quoted Singh as saying. “We will be sending another plane today. We are evacuating some more people from Turkmenistan. Our missions have opened 24-hour lines for any request for evacuation.”

New Delhi will send more aircraft to evacuate Indian citizens as the situation evolves, he added.

The latest round of the conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets, and also other sites in Iran, with the aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel.

The attacks have led to concerns of an escalation and a wider conflict in the region.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 639 persons in Iran and wounded more than 1,320, reported the Associated Press citing Washington-based rights group Human Rights Activists.

In Israel, at least 24 persons have been killed in Iranian attacks so far.

Israel has claimed that Iran was “closer than ever” to obtaining a nuclear weapon , and said it had no choice but to “fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens”. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.

Also read: Caught in Iran crossfire, Kashmiri students wait for a passage home