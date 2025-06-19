Indian citizens in Israel who wish to leave will be evacuated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

The ministry also urged all Indian citizens to register with the embassy in Tel Aviv to facilitate the evacuations.

The development came hours after the Israeli military announced that it targeted the Arak nuclear reactor in Iran overnight and struck what it claimed was a nuclear weapons development site in the Natanz area.

The Arak facility is a partially built heavy-water research reactor, also known as Khondab.

Iranian media reported on Thursday morning that air defences were activated near the Khondab nuclear facility, after two projectiles hit an area close to it.

This came against the backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Iran entering its seventh day on Thursday.

Here is more on this and other top updates: