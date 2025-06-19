The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Karnataka government to take action against anybody who “tries to forcibly obstruct the release” of the film Thug Life, starring actor and politician Kamal Haasan, reported Bar and Bench.

Taking note of the state government’s submission that it would provide “ full protection and security ” for the screening of Thug Life if the producers decide to release it in Karnataka, a bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan closed the public interest litigation seeking the film’s screening.

On June 3, Haasan’s production house told the Karnataka High Court that it would not seek to release the film in the state amid a row over his remark that the Kannada language “was born out of Tamil”.

Haasan made the remarks on May 24 at the audio launch for Thug Life in Chennai, after which pro-Kannada organisations held protests demanding that he apologise for them.

During the hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court voiced its disappointment with the state for yielding to pressure from certain groups who claimed their sentiments were hurt by Haasan’s statements, reported Live Law.

The bench said this had resulted in the stalling of artistic pursuits.

“Just because of an opinion a movie is stopped, a stand up comedian is stopped, a person is stopped from reciting a poem,” the court said, according to Bar and Bench. “You [state] succumbed to their pressure. In such circumstances state has a duty. Simply saying ban is not imposed will take it nowhere.”

It further highlighted that “in India, there will be no end to hurt sentiments”.

On Tuesday, the court criticised the Karnataka government for the “extra-judicial ban” on the screening of the film.

The bench had also said that it was the state government’s responsibility to ensure the screening of any film with a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Haasan’s remarks

At the audio launch in Chennai on May 24, Haasan described his bond with the Tamil language with the words: “Uyire Urave Tamizhe [My life and my family is Tamil].”

He addressed Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who was at the event, and said: “Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state… Your language was born out of Tamil. So, you are included in that line.”

The actor’s remarks sparked a furore in Karnataka, with pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike threatening to boycott his film.

Members of the group tore posters of the film Thug Life in Bengaluru to protest the actor-politician’s remarks. Other pro-Kannada organisations also staged protests in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi and Mysuru, demanding an apology from the actor.

On May 28, Haasan sought to clarify his remarks and said : “I think what I said was said with a lot of love. Historians have taught me the language’s history… I didn’t mean anything.”

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam. Among its producers is Red Giant Movies, a company owned by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film has been dubbed in several languages, including Kannada.