A Mumbai court on Thursday rejected human rights activist Gautam Navlakha’s petition seeking permission to live in Delhi during the pendency of his trial in the Bhima Koregaon case, reported Live Law.

The trial in the case is yet to begin.

Navlakha, 72, is among 16 academicians, activists and lawyers who have been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for their alleged role in instigating caste violence at Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January 2018.

He was arrested in August 2018 and placed under house arrest in November 2022 after the Supreme Court granted his request to be shifted from jail on the grounds of ill health and poor facilities in prison.

In December 2023, the Bombay High Court granted him bail, which was reaffirmed by the Supreme Court in May 2024 , following which he was released.

However, one of the bail conditions prohibits him from leaving Mumbai without the permission of the special court, where the trial of the case will be held.

On Thursday, Navlakha was directed by the special National Investigation Agency court not to leave the jurisdiction of the Mumbai court, PTI reported.

The court reportedly told the activist that “allowing him to reside permanently beyond the jurisdiction of the court is an entirely different thing”.

“This unnecessary application deserves to be rejected,” special judge CS Baviskar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Navlakha, a Delhi resident, had approached the court in April seeking permission to move as it had become “extremely difficult for him to sustain a stable lifestyle” in Mumbai.

He told the court that he had been unemployed and thus had to financially depend on friends and family since he was released in May 2024.

The activist pointed out that the trial in the case will take a long time to conclude and hence it is “crucial for him to be employed and financially stable” to be able to meet legal expenses.