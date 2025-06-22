The United States joined Israel’s war against Iran in the early hours of Sunday, with American warplanes dropping bombs on three nuclear sites in the country.

US President Donald Trump said that the country carried out a “very successful attack” on Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan in Iran. “A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, [Fordo],” Trump said.

The village of Fordo, located in a mountainous area south of Iran’s capital city Tehran, is the site of an underground uranium enrichment facility believed to be key to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, according to the BBC. Iran, however, maintains that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation on Sunday confirmed that three nuclear sites in the country “were attacked in a violent act against international laws, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty, by the enemies of Islamic Iran”, The New York Times reported. It said that it would initiate legal action against the United States in international courts, and that Iran’s nuclear programme would go on.

The United States’ decision to directly enter the conflict came over a week after the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets, and also other sites, in Iran with the aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel.

On Thursday, the White House had said that the United States would decide in two weeks whether to get directly involved in the conflict. Trump, however, announced the American strikes on Iran merely two days later.

Trump, addressing mediapersons after the strikes on Sunday, described Iran as the world’s topmost sponsor of terror. He warned: “Iran, the bully of the Mideast, must now make peace.”

The US president claimed that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been “completely obliterated” in the attacks. He warned that unless Tehran now sought peace, there would be “tragedy for Iran far greater than what has been seen in the past eight days”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the American strikes were carried out “in full coordination” with his country’s military. “History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons,” he said.

While Israel has claimed that Iran was “closer than ever” to obtaining a nuclear weapon , Iran has long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.

The United States’ entry into the conflict on Sunday raised concerns about a sharp escalation of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Iran had warned earlier this week that any attacks by the United States would be met with reprisals, the BBC reported.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran. “This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” he said on X.

Guterres said there was a growing risk that the conflict could spiral out of control, with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. He urged UN member states to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the United Nations charter and other international laws.