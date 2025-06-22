Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing concern over the recent escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

In a social media post, Modi said that he reiterated the call for “immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward” amid the escalating tensions in West Asia.

The prime minister’s statement came hours after Tehran launched fresh strikes against Tel Aviv.

Early on Sunday, the United States dropped bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran, CNBC reported.

America’s decision to directly enter the conflict came over a week after the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets, and also other sites, in Iran with the aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran also retaliated with missile attacks on Israel.

Here is more on this and other top updates: