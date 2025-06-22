The identities of 247 persons who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 have been confirmed through DNA testing so far, The Hindu reported on Saturday.

Among those identified, 238 persons were on board the aircraft, including 175 Indians, 52 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, The Indian Express reported.

The bodies of 232 persons have also been handed over to their families till now, Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi told The Hindu.

The families of eight victims have been asked to provide a sample of another relative for DNA testing after the initial tests did not yield a match, the newspaper quoted Dr Joshi as saying.

On June 12, Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which was en route to London’s Gatwick airport from Ahmedabad, crashed just 33 seconds after taking off. This is being viewed as the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

There were 242 people aboard the aircraft. One passenger survived with “ impact injuries ”.

Thirty-four persons were also killed on the ground after the plane crashed into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad, according to Air India.