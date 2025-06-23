The counting of votes for assembly bye-polls across five constituencies in four states began on Monday. These bye-elections were held on June 19 .

In Kerala’s Nilambur constituency, the Congress’ Aryadan Shoukath was leading against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s M Swaraj by 11,077 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in Punjab’s Ludhiana West constituency and Gujarat’s Visavadar seat. In Ludhiana West, the AAP’s Sanjeev Arora is ahead of the Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 6,022 votes. In Visavadar, AAP candidate Gopal Italia was leading against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes.

In West Bengal’s Kaliganj seat, the Trinamool Congress’ Alifa Ahmed was ahead of the BJP’s Ashish Ghosh by 26,494 votes. In Gujarat’s Kadi constituency, the BJP’s Rajendrakumar Chavda was leading against the Congress’ Rameshbhai Chavda by 38,624 votes.

In Gujarat, the Visvadar seat fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani joined the ruling BJP. The AAP’s Gopal Italia, the BJP’s Kirit Patel and the Congress’ Nitin Ranpariya are contesting the elections from Visvadar.

The Kadi bye-poll was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Karshan Solanki. AAP’s Jagdish Chavda, Congress’s Ramesh Chavda and BJP’s Rajendra Chavda are contesting the elections from Kadi.

In Kerala, the Nilambur bye-poll was held after the resignation of Communist Party of India (Marxist)-backed Independent legislator PV Anvar.

In West Bengal, the Kaliganj bye-poll was held after the death of Trinamool leader Nasiruddin Ahmed.

In Punjab, the Ludhiana West’s bye-election followed the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. The constituency saw a four-cornered contest involving Sanjeev Arora from the AAP, Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Congress, Jiwn Gupta from the BJP and Parupkar Singh Ghumman from the Shiromani Akali Dal.