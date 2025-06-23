We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party retained one seat each in the Assembly bye-elections in Gujarat. The BJP won the Kadi constituency, while AAP leader Gopal Italia defeated the Hindutva party in Visavadar.

In Kerala’s Nilambur constituency, the Congress defeated the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In Punjab, the ruling AAP retained the Ludhiana West constituency, defeating the Congress. The Trinamool Congress also retained the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, defeating the BJP. Read on.

The Samajwadi Party expelled three MLAs in Uttar Pradesh who had cross-voted in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party during Rajya Sabha elections in February 2024.

The three legislators – Abhay Singh from Gosaiganj, Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj and Manoj Kumar Pandey from Unchahar – were among seven party members who had cross-voted. This had led to the defeat of one of the three candidates put forward by the Samajwadi Party.

With this, the party has 104 MLAs in the 403-member Legislative Assembly.

The party said that a “grace period” given for the three MLAs to have a “change of heart” was now over. The grace period remained in place for other legislators on account of their “good conduct”, it added. Read on.

The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district filed a first information report against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several of his aides over the death of a 65-year-old man during a YSR Congress Party rally on June 18.

Guntur District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said the man Cheeli Singaiah died after being run over by a vehicle in which Jagan Mohan Reddy was travelling during the rally.

Besides Jagan Mohan Reddy, the FIR names his driver Ramana Reddy, personal assistant Nageswar Reddy, MP YV Subba Reddy and former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini. All of them were reportedly in the vehicle that ran over Singaiah. Read on.

The Congress said that the ongoing security operations against Maoists should not be politicised and must be carried out in a transparent manner. Party leader Sachin Pilot said that there must be accountability relating to the actions.

“It is a matter of internal security,” the party leader said.

Pilot made the comment in response to recent remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Sunday announced that the operations would continue through the monsoon. Operations are usually suspended during the season as rainfall hampers combat inside dense forests. Read on.