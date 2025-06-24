India and Pakistan on Monday extended the closure of their airspaces for aircraft operated by each other’s airlines till July 24, The Indian Express reported.

A Notice to Airmen announcing the extension of the ban was issued by aviation authorities in both countries. A NOTAM is a notification system used in aviation to communicate information about changes to or hazards in national airspaces.

India and Pakistan had revoked overflight rights for each other amid escalating tensions in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

On April 24, Pakistan banned Indian carriers from using its airspace, after which India on April 30 closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft and airlines. On May 23, both countries extended the airspace closures till June 24.

About 800 flights per week operated by several Indian airlines have been impacted because of the closure of the Pakistani airspace, The Indian Express reported. This was due to longer duration of flights, increased fuel burn and complexities related to crew and scheduling.

The terror attack at Baisaran near the town of Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 16 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

In response to the terror attack, India launched military strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what New Delhi claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed.