Tripura has become the third state in the country after Mizoram and Goa to achieve full functional literacy, the Union government declared on Monday.

The Union Ministry of Education said that the state was declared fully literate under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram or the New India Literacy Programme, a centrally sponsored scheme focused on adult literacy implemented in 2022.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha described the status as “a historic milestone in Tripura’s journey towards complete literacy”. He said that the literacy rate had reached 95.6%, which was a “remarkable leap” from 20.24% in 1961.

States need to achieve a nationally prescribed benchmark of 95% literacy among persons aged 15 and above to be recognised as fully literate.

Preeti Meena, director of the Union Ministry of Education’s Adult Literacy Department, said that the Union government had set a goal to make India fully literate by 2030, PTI reported. “In Tripura, we identified 23,184 illiterate adults and provided them with support to help achieve this goal," she said.

Mizoram was declared India’s first fully literate state on May 20, while Goa was given the status on May 30.