Zohran Mamdani was on Wednesday poised to win the Democratic Party’s primary election for the New York mayoral polls in the United States, CNN reported.

His main opponent, former New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo, conceded the contest even as the counting of votes was underway.

Mamdani’s votes in the primary were below the 50% mark, CNN projected. This would mean that the contest will be decided by ranked-choice votes that will be announced beginning July 1.

Mamdani, who is of Indian origin, campaigned for a rent freeze, making New York’s buses free, energy reforms and increasing taxes on the city’s wealthiest persons.

The 33-year-old has been a supporter of the Palestinian cause and has called for Israel to be held to account over its war on Gaza.

Since 2021, he has served as a member of the New York State Assembly for the 36th district in Queens. He is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

If elected in the election scheduled for November 4, Mamdani will become the first Muslim and the first person of South Asian origin to become the mayor of New York.

He is the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan academic and professor of African, colonialism and post‐colonialism studies.

Mamdani’s opponent Cuomo was attempting a political comeback. In 2021, he had resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment and New York state’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He had denied the allegations.

“Tonight was not our night; tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night,” CNN quoted Cuomo as having told his supporters on Tuesday as the votes were being counted.

However, his Spokesperson Rich Azzopardi was quoted as saying that Cuomo may consider the mayoral polls in November on another party’s ticket.

Mamdani will face the city’s current Mayor Eric Adams, who is contesting as an Independent. The Republican Party has nominated Curtis Sliwa.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.

