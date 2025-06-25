Four persons were arrested after a group of upper caste men allegedly tonsured the head of a religious preacher and his assistant after finding that they were from the Yadav community in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, PTI reported.

The incident took place on Sunday night and persons accused in the matter were arrested on Monday.

The police took action after the video of the preachers being tonsured was widely shared on social media.

The preachers had gone to Dandarpur village for a narration of the Bhagwat Katha, a Hindu religious text.

Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, the senior police superintendent of Etawah, said that the video shared on social media showed that after the religious event, “villagers were misbehaving with two people, and cutting their hair despite their unwillingness”.

After taking cognisance of the video, the police reached the spot and identified the person whose head had been tonsured, the officer told PTI.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered. The main person accused in the matter is among the four individuals who have been arrested.

The four have been identified as Ashish Tiwari, Uttam Kumar Awasthi, Nikki Awasthi and Manu Dubey. All of them are residents of Dandarpur.

In a video shared on social media, a person is heard telling the preacher, Sant Singh Yadav, that he was being “punished for coming to the village of Brahmins”.

“We were questioned over our caste,” PTI quoted him as having alleged. “It was said that we are chamar [Scheduled Caste], but I said I am not a chamar, I am Yadav”.

Sant Singh Yadav alleged that he was “tortured throughout the night”.

“Urine was sprinkled over me, and I was told that now I have become pure,” he alleged.

इटावा के बकेवर इलाके के दान्दरपुर गांव में भागवत कथा के दौरान कथावाचक और उनके सहायकों की जाति पूछने पर पीडीए की एक जाति बताने पर, कुछ वर्चस्ववादी और प्रभुत्ववादी लोगों ने साथ अभद्र व्यवहार करते हुए उनके बाल कटवाए, नाक रगड़वाई और इलाके की शुद्धि कराई।



हमारा संविधान जातिगत भेदभाव… pic.twitter.com/Pr11ohEp59 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 23, 2025

Sharing the video in a social media post, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that the Constitution does not allow caste-based discrimination and that the incident was a “ crime committed against the fundamental right to live with dignity and respect”.

The former chief minister had said on Monday that if the police did not act within three days, he would call for a “major movement” to protect the “dignity and honour of PDA”, referring to pichde (backward classes), Dalits and alpsankhyak (minorities).