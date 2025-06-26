The Special Investigation Team formed by the Kerala government to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry has dropped all 35 cases in the matter, the High Court in the state was told on Wednesday, Bar and Bench reported.

The cases had to be closed as none of the complainants came forward to give statements, the Kerala government told a special bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and CS Sudha.

After the Justice Hema committee report on sexual harassment and gender inequality was released in August, several women in the Malayalam film industry had made allegations of sexual misconduct by their male colleagues over the years.

In response, the state government had formed a seven-member panel of high-ranking police officers to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse.

A total of 120 first information reports were registered. Of these, 35 cases were registered by the police based on statements given to the Hema committee. The other 85 cases were filed based on allegations made on social media and statements given by the women.

Chargesheets were filed in 26 cases.

Earlier this month, the Special Investigation Team informed courts that it was unable to proceed with the cases because the women were not giving statements. The investigation will resume if and when they give their statements.

During the recent hearing on Wednesday, the Kerala High Court asked Advocate General Gopalakrishna Kurup about the status of the proposed legislation aimed at addressing sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

The bench said it hoped that the new law would not replicate provisions from the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013.

Kurup told the court that a draft of the legislation will be finalised after consulting all stakeholders during a film conclave scheduled for August 2025.

The court will hear the matter again after the conclave.

