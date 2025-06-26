The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Wayanad, Malappuram and Idukki districts of Kerala.

Additionally, the state irrigation department has issued alerts for dangerously high water levels in several rivers, including the Muvattupuzha, Bharathapuzha, Achankovi, Pamba, Manimala, Thodupuzha and Kabani, reported PTI.

While an orange alert was initially sounded for the three districts, it was upgraded due to a surge in westerly winds that are fueling intense rainfall across the region.

The weather department has retained the orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur, where very heavy rainfall is expected.

The remaining five districts – Kasargod, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram – are under a yellow alert, signalling the likelihood of isolated heavy showers.

Heavy rains and strong winds have been lashing Kerala, bringing down hoardings, uprooting trees and disrupting daily life, PTI reported.

The surge in river levels and continuous downpour have led to flooding in low-lying areas in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki districts.

In Ernakulam, almost 40 houses were flooded due to heavy overnight rain on Thursday, leading to the opening of two relief camps, The Hindu reported.

The monsoon’s intensity is particularly high near the ghat regions along Kerala’s eastern districts. These areas, including Idukki, Kottayam, Palakkad, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad, have reported continuous heavy rainfall, The Hindu reported.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 24 , eight days ahead of the usual June 1-mark. This was the earliest date of monsoon onset over Kerala since 2009 when it arrived on May 23.

Onset of monsoon in Delhi delayed

The monsoon’s arrival in Delhi has been delayed as the monsoon trough remains south of the city. As a result, only scattered showers were seen on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Despite earlier forecasts, consistent monsoon rainfall has yet to begin in the national capital, though conditions are becoming favourable.

Delhi can expect the monsoon's onset by June 28 or June 29, with the entire country likely to be covered by June 30, former Earth Sciences Ministry Secretary M Rajeevan was quoted as saying by the newspaper.