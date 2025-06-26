Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of caste-based discrimination, Umesh Makwana, the MLA from Gujarat’s Botad, resigned from all party posts on Thursday, reported The Indian Express.

Hours later, the party suspended him for five years, alleging that he was involved in “anti-party” and “anti-Gujarat” activities.

After announcing his resignation, Makwana, a member of the Koli community that is categorised as an Other Backward Class, said he would consult his constituents before deciding whether to resign as MLA.

Makwana alleged during a press conference that the Aam Aadmi Party, like other political parties, had “failed to support backward communities beyond elections”.

“The party does not raise its voice for backward communities,” Makwana was quoted as saying by The Indian Express “When it comes to giving key posts, preference is given to the swarna samaj [upper castes].”

He also claimed that today the Aam Aadmi Party was “deviating from the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar”, ANI reported. Makwana told the news agency that he would “discuss with some people whether or not to form a separate party”.

Makwana accused the party of caste-based bias in campaign support, citing the recent bye-polls in Kadi and Visavadar.

“The party leaders concentrated only on the Visavadar poll and invested all resources there because Gopal Italia is a Patidar,” The Hindu quoted Makwana as saying. “On the other hand, our Kadi candidate Jagdish Chavda did not receive any help because he is a Dalit. Chavda took a loan of Rs 10 lakh to fight the poll. Why such discrimination?”

He stated that his decision to quit the party had nothing to do with Italia potentially being appointed the party’s whip – a post that he had held, The Indian Express reported.

Hours later, the AAP’s Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi announced Makwana’s suspension, stating that the party had received multiple complaints of corruption against him from Botad.

He also challenged Makwana to resign as an MLA and contest the seat again.