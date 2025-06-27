Three men have been arrested for the alleged gangrape of a student inside a law college in Kolkata, the police were quoted as saying by The Hindu on Friday.

The assault took place inside the campus of the South Calcutta Law College between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm on Wednesday, an unidentified police officer told the newspaper.

The three men were identified as 30-year-old Manojit Mishra, 20-year-old Pramit Mukherjee and 19-year-old Zaib Ahmed, the police officer said, adding that one of them was a former student while the rest were studying at the college.

They were arrested after a first information report was filed at the Kasba Police Station based on a complaint by the woman, the newspaper reported.

Mishra and Ahmed were arrested on Thursday from the Siddhartha Shankar Sishu Roy Udyan near the Talbagan crossing, while Mukherjee was held from his residence on Friday.

All three men were produced before a court on Friday and remanded to four days of police custody, The Indian Express reported.

A medical examination of the woman was conducted at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, The Hindu reported.

Witnesses were examined and their statements recorded, the police officer told The Hindu, adding that the scene of the alleged crime was secured for pending forensic examination.

The assault comes nearly ten months after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024. The doctor, a postgraduate student, was found in the seminar hall at the hospital.