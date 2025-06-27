The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the police not to take any coercive steps till July 30 against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anantkumar Hegde in an alleged road rage case, reported Live Law.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday when Hegde, his gunman and driver were travelling to Bengaluru from Tumakuru.

They allegedly assaulted a businessman named Saif Khan, who was travelling with his family, after he did not allow the former MP’s vehicle to pass despite the driver honking several times, The Hindu reported.

The businessman reportedly suffered injuries and lost a tooth in the assault. In his complaint, Khan has alleged that Hegde instigated the attack , The Hindu reported.

A case was registered against the BJP leader and his aides under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Thursday, Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed the interim order on a petition filed by Hegde seeking to quash the first information report registered against him.

The court added that the police could proceed with the investigation. It also directed the BJP leader to cooperate with the probe.