New Delhi on Sunday rejected a statement by the Pakistani Army blaming India for a suicide bomb attack on a Pakistani military convoy in the country’s North Waziristan district.

“We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on 28 June,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. “We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves.”

On Saturday, a suicide bomber in North Waziristan rammed an explosive-laden car into a Pakistani military convoy, leading to at least 13 soldiers having been killed, Reuters reported. The Pakistani Army said that three civilians, including two children and a woman, were also killed in the attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the attack as a “cowardly act”, the news agency quoted a statement from his office as saying.

The country’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir said that any attempt to undermine Pakistan's internal stability would lead to swift and decisive retribution.

A faction of the Pakistani Taliban, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed responsibility for the attack, AP reported.