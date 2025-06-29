The Assam Congress on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging “serious irregularities” in a state government-supported dairy farming scheme.

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, in the letter to Modi, expressed “serious concerns” about the Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming scheme.

Under the scheme, individuals who want to set up commercial dairy farms or expand their existing farms are given assistance in securing bank loans, and are also given direct financial aid from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

However, Gogoi alleged that several beneficiaries of the scheme appeared to be family members or associates of state ministers and MLAs.

He further claimed that “long-standing dairy farmers, particularly in districts like Bongaigaon, have reportedly been overlooked despite having applied multiple times and fulfilling the eligibility requirements”.

Serious irregularities in Assam’s dairy scheme exposed, genuine milk producers left out, while kin of ministers & MLAs make the list.

The Congress leader added that the exclusion of experienced dairy entrepreneurs raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the selection process.

“Equally alarming is the response from the Chief Minister of Assam [Himanta Biswa Sarma], who chose to justify the inclusion of minister’s family members in the list of dairy scheme beneficiaries,” Gogoi said, adding that this “open endorsement of political favouritism” had fulled public outrage.

Claiming that it reflected a “serious breach of oath”, the Congress leader added that the alleged irregularities cast doubt on the state government’s adherence to ethical governance and the rule of law.

Gogoi, in the letter to the prime minister, also raised concerns about the Gorukhuti agricultural project.

The project, launched in 2021, was aimed at promoting agricultural development and self-reliance through modern farming techniques in 77,000 bighas of land in Sipajhar. The project also included the procurement of high-yield Gir cows from Gujarat.

Citing official records, Gogoi in his letter to Modi claimed that the cows were allocated to several elected representatives, including a firm owned by the wife of state minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, and sitting legislators Bhupen Pegu, Utpal Borah and Diganta Kalita, along with MP Dilip Saikia.

“The diversion of resources and livestock under a project supported by over Rs 5.5 crore in public funds compromises the very objective of government programmes designed to promote inclusive development,” he said. “…these actions go against the very principles of transparency, accountability, and equitable access.”

Gogoi urged the prime minister to direct an inquiry into the matter.

In September 2021, over 1,000 families, most of them Bengali-origin Muslims, had also been evicted from Dhalpur in Assam’s Darrang district to make way for the Gorukhuti project. The evictions had led to protests from local residents, during which two persons were killed.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma denies claims

In response to the allegations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed any wrongdoing and claimed that the Gir cows had begun dying due to climate incompatibility, India Today NE reported.

BJP MLA Padma Hazarika, who was heading the project, had requested private persons to purchase the cattle due to a lack of buyers and fearing further losses, Sarma claimed. “We should thank them for buying,” he said. “Otherwise, there were no takers for these sick cattle.”

The chief minister also accused the media of sensationalising the issue and comparing the situation to a “cattle auction”, India Today NE reported. He claimed that media houses were ignoring more serious issues, including illegal cow smuggling and security threats.

Press bodies condemn state minister’s remarks

Meanwhile, the Press Club of India, the Gauhati Press Club and the Media Association of Assam has demanded an apology from Mallabaruah for his “insulting” remarks about a journalist during a press conference on Friday.

While responding to a question about the Gir cows asked by a journalist from the Sadin-Pratidin media group, the state minister reportedly referred to him as “inferior,” Newslaundry reported.

“I will not speak to inferior people like you,” Newslaundry quoted Mallabaruah as saying. “I will answer when your owner asks me a question.”

Targeting journalists for merely asking uncomfortable questions has become a routine phenomenon for politicians and others who are in power and accountable to the people. Such behaviour is against the spirit of a democratic nation.



The Media Association of Assam demanded an apology from the state minister for his remarks, Northeast News reported.

Media Association of Assam’s President Hiren Chandra Kalita and Secretary-General Chandra Kumar Shaikia condemned the remarks and called on all journalists to boycott Mallabaruah until he apologises.

The Gauhati Press Club also condemned the recurring incidents of journalists facing backlash from political leaders when faced with uncomfortable questions.

“From MPs, MLAs to ministers and other office bearers of different parties, we have seen an alarming trend of targeting the journalist who poses a question that puts them in a difficult position,” Susmita Goswami, Gauhati Press Club chief, said on Friday.

On Saturday, the Press Club of India said that it endorsed the Gauhati Press Club statement and urged political leaders to refrain from such undignified behaviour.

“Targeting journalists for merely asking uncomfortable questions has become a routine phenomenon for politicians and others who are in power and accountable to the people,” it said in a statement.

On Sunday, Mallabaruah apologised for his remarks about the journalist amid the mounting backlash, The Assam Tribune reported.

“...I have not intentionally insulted any journalist," he claimed. "Yet, if my words have hurt someone's sentiments, I truly regret it."

Saying that he did not intend to belittle journalists as a whole, the minister acknowledged that his choice of words was inappropriate and hurtful. However, he claimed that his remarks were directed at a particular journalist from a specific news channel whom he accused of asking repetitive questions with an agenda driven by the owner of the channel.