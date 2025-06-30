At least five persons were killed and 20 others were injured on Monday after an explosion at a chemical reactor unit triggered a fire at a pharmaceutical company near Hyderabad, The Hindu reported.

The blast took place at Sigachi Industries Private Limited, located in the Pashamylaram industrial area.

The fire caused part of the building to collapse, trapping workers under the debris.

The explosion was reported to the fire control room at 9.37 am, The Hindu reported.

Emergency teams, including 11 fire department vehicles , were deployed to the scene. Efforts are underway to locate any remaining trapped persons, The Hindu reported.

Fire department officials said all the injured workers have been taken to hospitals in the vicinity.

A major reactor blast at Sigachi, a chemical unit in Pasamailaram, Patancheru, left several feared dead and many seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to hospital as fire and medical teams continue rescue efforts. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/J5g4DWchM1 — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) June 30, 2025

According to a preliminary assessment, the blast may have been caused by a pressure buildup inside a reactor at the pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, The Hindu reported. A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident and to assess whether safety norms were followed.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy told officials to ensure that the injured persons receive appropriate medical treatment, and said that the government was committed to supporting the affected families.

Sigachi Industries specialises in pharma excipients , nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food ingredients. Following the blast, the company’s stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange fell sharply by over 9%, trading at Rs 47.89 by 1 pm.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.