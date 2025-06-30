At least four persons, including a 60-year-old woman, were killed on Monday by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, PTI reported.

The firing occurred near Mongjang village in the district around 2 pm as the victims were travelling in a car, unidentified police officers told the news agency. Initial reports suggested that they were shot at point-blank range, the officers added.

Over 12 empty shells were recovered from the spot, PTI reported.

Manipur has been mired in ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities that have killed at least 260 persons and displaced more than 59,000 persons since May 2023. There were periodic upticks in violence in 2024.

President’s Rule was imposed in February after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.