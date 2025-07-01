Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit K Annamalai and organisers of the Lord Murugan Devotees Conference held in Madurai in June were booked for allegedly inciting communal hostility and violating Madras High Court restrictions, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The complaint, filed on Monday at Chennai’s E-3 Annanagar Police Station, alleged that speeches and resolutions at the spiritual event incited communal discord and violated conditions set by the Madras High Court. The court had permitted the gathering while imposing limitations on political and religious commentary.

Hindutva organisation Hindu Munnani claimed that the conference, held on June 22, saw the participation of more than a lakh devotees, according to The Indian Express. Despite the court’s restrictions, several speakers, including Kalyan, allegedly made veiled political comments during the event.

The conference passed six resolutions. One reportedly urged Hindus to vote en bloc in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and another demanded that the state’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government stop “treating temples as revenue sources”.

The first information report also alleged that public remarks and actions at the venue were “intended to provoke disharmony under the guise of spiritual assembly”, The Indian Express reported.

The police have registered the case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups, acts intended to outrage religious feelings and uttering words with the deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings, among other provisions.

The others named in the first information report are Kadeshwara Subramaniam, president of Hindu Munnani and S Muthukumar, its state secretary. The first information report also mentions unidentified members of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, BJP and allied Sangh Parivar groups.