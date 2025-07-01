The Supreme Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Tamil Nadu MLA Poovai M Jagan Moorthy in a case pertaining to the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and NK Singh said that the case needed further review.

The court said that if the police arrest Moorthy, he should be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000, as long as he cooperates with the investigation and does not threaten witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea citing initial evidence suggesting his involvement, Bar and Bench reported. Moorthy had challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

The case stems from a police complaint filed by one Lakshmi, whose elder son married a woman from Theni district against the wishes of her family. Fearing retaliation, the couple went into hiding. To trace them, members of the woman’s family, with the help of men they had hired, allegedly abducted Lakshmi’s younger son from their home.

The 17-year-old boy was later found near a hotel with visible injuries.

After a police complaint, several persons were taken into custody. Some of them reportedly mentioned Moorthy as being allegedly connected to the incident.

The MLA is accused of being involved in the abduction and is also alleged to have later prevented the police from questioning him by having party supporters gather around his home.

Moorthy is the chief of the Puratchi Bharatham party. He was elected as an MLA from the KV Kuppam Assembly constituency in 2021 on ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s ticket.

Moorthy’s counsel argued before the Supreme Court that the MLA had been falsely implicated simply based on a co-accused’s confession, without direct evidence.

Describing the case as being politically motivated, the counsel said: “The relevant facts were omitted to be considered by the court and instead the High Court had drawn adverse remarks against the petitioner,” The New Indian Express reported.