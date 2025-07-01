We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Central Administrative Tribunal quashed a Karnataka government order suspending Bengaluru’s Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash following the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The suspension order had been passed without sufficient grounds, it said.

It appeared that Royal Challengers Bengaluru was “responsible for the gathering” outside the stadium after it “suddenly posted” about the event without seeking permission from the police, the tribunal said.

Sufficient time should be given to the police to make arrangements for such large crowds, it added.

The stampede took place at one of the gates of the stadium where fans had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the Indian Premier League. Eleven persons were killed and more than 50 were injured in the incident. Read on.

The Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government why candidates accused of wrongdoing in an alleged cash-for-jobs teacher recruitment scam were being allowed to apply again. The state’s school education department had published a gazette notification on May 30 regarding the fresh appointment of assistant teachers in upper primary, secondary and higher secondary classes in government-run and government-aided schools.

The court asked why there was “no express bar to debar the tainted candidates from applying” in the notification.

In April, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s 2024 order terminating the appointment of about 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by West Bengal’s School Service Commission after observing that the recruitment process was “vitiated by manipulation and fraud”. Read on.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s former Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai and organisers of an event held in Madurai in June were booked for allegedly inciting communal hostility and violating Madras High Court restrictions.

A complaint alleged that speeches and resolutions at the Lord Murugan Devotees Conference incited communal discord and violated conditions set by the High Court. The court had permitted the gathering while imposing limitations on political and religious commentary. Read on.

The toll from a fire at a chemical factory blast near Hyderabad increased to 37. The explosion on Monday at Sigachi Industries’ drying unit the Pashamylaram industrial area, triggered the fire, causing a portion of the building to collapse and trapping workers under the debris.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the workers who died and Rs 10 lakh for those injured. A five-member committee has been appointed to review the accident. Read on.