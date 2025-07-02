The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for the next four to five days.

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall until July 7, while eastern states – Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand – are expected to receive very heavy showers until Saturday.

The weather agency has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in areas along the western coast, including Konkan, Goa, coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat until July 7. Saurashtra and Kutch may also see significant rainfall during this period, according to the IMD.

Northeastern states are expected to get isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain, while parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka may receive heavy rain on some days until July 7.

On Monday, the IMD had forecast above-normal rainfall for July and urged residents and authorities in central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana to remain cautious due to the possible risk of flooding.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted that central India and parts of the southern peninsula are likely to witness substantial rainfall . This includes eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“We should monitor the catchment areas of rivers such as the Godavari, Mahanadi and Krishna,” Mohapatra said. “Our models show a high probability of above-normal rainfall in the upper Mahanadi catchment, which includes Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. There are several other rivers in the region. We must closely watch rainfall activity and the water levels in reservoirs.”

Mohapatra also noted that Uttarakhand and Haryana will likely experience good rainfall.

“This region includes several cities and towns, including Delhi,” he added. “Many south-flowing rivers originate in Uttarakhand. We must take precautions for all these river catchments, cities and towns.”