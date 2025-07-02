Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he will stay in office for the full five-year term amid speculation about a change of leadership in the state, PTI reported.

“Yes, I will be [chief minister for the full term],” the news agency quoted the Congress leader as telling reporters when asked about the possibility of him stepping down. “Why do you have the doubt?”

This came amid speculation that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar could replace Siddaramaiah as the chief minister.

On June 26, state minister KN Rajanna also claimed that a “major political development” in the state was anticipated after September.

However, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of the Congress’ Karnataka unit, on Tuesday said that there would be no change in leadership. He had rejected speculation about a possible leadership change on Monday too, claiming that such talks were “only a figment of your imagination”.

On Tuesday, Shivakumar also reiterated that there would be no change of leadership.

“I don’t want anyone’s support,” the deputy chief minister had said. “My priority is for them [party legislators] to win back the Assembly elections.”

He added that there were no groups within the Congress and everyone was united.

Karnataka is expected to head for Assembly polls in 2028.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that nearly 100 MLAs were in favour of Shivakumar leading the state government, India Today reported.

“It’s not just about change,” Hussain was quoted as saying. “Most of the MLAs want effective administration.”

After the Assembly polls in May 2023, reports claimed there had been competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post.

At the time, some reports claimed that a compromise had been reached based on a “rotational chief minister formula”, under which Shivakumar would take up the post after two and a half years, PTI reported.

The Congress has not confirmed that there had been such an agreement.