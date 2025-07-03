The toll from cloudbursts and flash flood-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district increased to 11 on Wednesday, after six more bodies were recovered, PTI reported.

Search operations were underway for 34 missing persons amid continued heavy rainfall and a fresh warning from the weather department.

Among those who died was a woman from Pangloor village in Gohar, who, along with eight members of two families, had sought refuge on a rooftop to escape the rising water level but were swept away. While her body has been recovered, others, including her husband, were missing, The Indian Express reported.

Eleven cloudbursts, four flash floods and a major landslide were recorded in the state on Tuesday, with the majority of the incidents taking place in Mandi district.

The cloudbursts were recorded at four locations in Gohar, three in Karsog, two in Dharampur and one in Thunag, the news agency reported.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 148 houses, 104 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles and 14 bridges were damaged in rainfall-related incidents. More than 160 cattle died and 245 roads were blocked across the state, with 151 of them in Mandi.

Additionally, 489 transformers and 465 water supply schemes were disrupted in the district, PTI reported.

The armed forces and disaster response teams are working on the ground and an Indian Air Force helicopter was deployed to deliver essential supplies to inaccessible areas, particularly in the flood-hit Seraj region.

#WATCH | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | IAF Chopper deployed to deliver food and medicine to flood-affected villages in Seraj Valley pic.twitter.com/3kSBwNbneT — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2025

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday visited the disaster-hit Syathi village in Dharampur and conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas including Thunag and Janjehli.

He announced a special relief package for rebuilding of damaged homes and enhanced compensation for livestock and cow shed losses, The Indian Express reported.

Sukhu also assured displaced residents that government land, if available, would be allotted for resettlement. “In case the land falls under forests, the matter will be taken up with the Union government,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Thunag and Janjehli in Mandi district.



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/SkIxSa1iKr — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2025

The chief minister also called for a scientific study to ascertain why landslides were taking place in geologically stable areas.

“Eight to 10 cloudbursts in a single night were never seen before,” Sukhu said. “The central and state governments should collectively study the cause of such incidents.”

Rain continued across parts of the state, with Kasauli receiving the highest rainfall at 55 mm since Tuesday evening. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas from Friday to Sunday.