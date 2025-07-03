We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Delhi High Court restrained yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved from running allegedly disparaging advertisements about consumer goods company Dabur's Chyawanprash product. The court passed the interim order on a plea filed by Dabur, which alleged that Patanjali Ayurved was disparaging its product by claiming that no other manufacturer had the knowledge to prepare it.

Dabur argued that it was misleading and harmful to label other brands as “ordinary”. The statements misrepresented Patanjali Ayurved’s own formulation, questioned Dabur’s adherence to Ayurvedic tradition and branded Dabur’s product as inferior, the petition alleged.

Dabur also claimed that Patanjali Ayurved was a habitual offender, citing earlier orders in contempt proceedings against the Ramdev-led company for similar advertising conduct. Read on.

The Karnataka High Court asked the state government to justify the continued suspension of Bengaluru’s Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash after the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which killed 11 persons. The government had suspended Vikash and four other police officers, accusing them of dereliction of duty.

Vikash had challenged the suspension before the Central Administrative Tribunal. On Tuesday, the tribunal quashed the order, saying that the officer had been suspended without sufficient grounds. It had also directed the state government to reinstate Vikash immediately.

The state government moved the High Court challenging the tribunal’s order. On Thursday, the High Court asked whether transferring the police officer would have been a sufficient measure instead. Read on.

The successor to the 14th Dalai Lama will be chosen by the current spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists himself, India has said. “Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place,” said Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

This came after China on Wednesday said that the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation needed to be approved by the Chinese government. Beijing said that the succession must follow Chinese laws as well as “religious rituals and historical conventions”.

The statement was in response to the 14th Dalai Lama stating that the Gaden Phodrang Trust held the sole prerogative to decide on his successor, and that no one else had the authority to interfere in the matter.

The trust is a non-profit organisation set up by the current Tibetan spiritual leader in 2015 to support the institution of the Dalai Lama. Read on.

The Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court that there was no foul play in the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha Salian had died by suicide on June 8, 2020, reportedly after jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. The police had closed the case in 2021 and said that no evidence of foul play had been found in her death.

However, the celebrity manager’s father, Satish Salian, moved the High Court in March seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into her death and the filing of a first information report against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Claiming that his daughter had died under suspicious circumstances, Satish Salian alleged that she was gangraped and murdered. He claimed that there had also been a politically-driven cover-up to shield “influential persons”.

The police demanded that the petition should be dismissed. Thackeray on Thursday refused to comment on the matter, saying that he had chosen silence despite attempts to defame him. Read on.