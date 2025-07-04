The Gujarat High Court on Thursday extended religious leader Asaram’s temporary medical bail by one month, but said this would be the final extension, PTI reported.

Asaram is serving a life sentence for raping a woman disciple at his Ahmedabad ashram between 2001 and 2006. He was convicted in January 2023 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, unnatural offences and assault with intent to outrage modesty. He is also serving a separate life term for raping a 16-year-old girl at his Rajasthan ashram.

The division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and PM Raval rejected his lawyer’s request for a three-month extension, instead allowing 30 additional days. This follows the court’s earlier interim extension granted on June 30, which was valid until July 7.

In January, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Asaram on medical grounds till March 31. Towards the end of his bail period, he approached the High Court, which delivered a split verdict on extending his bail. The case was then referred to a third judge, who granted him three months’ temporary bail till July 7.