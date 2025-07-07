United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington will impose additional 10% tariffs on countries aligning with the “anti-American policies” of the BRICS grouping.

“There will be no exceptions to this policy,” Trumps said on social media.

The US president did not elaborate on which policies he believed were against the interests of his country.

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Jul 06, 2025, 10:24 PM ET )



Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention… pic.twitter.com/lXZI0zNysY — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) July 7, 2025

This came as the leaders of the BRICS nations – a multilateral group comprising the world’s major emerging economies – met in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

BRICS comprises India, Brazil, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Washington views the BRICS as attempting to become an economic counterweight to the US.

In January, Trump had warned members of the BRICS against attempts to replace the US dollar as a reserve currency by repeating a 100%-tariff threat that he had made after winning the presidential election in November.

Trump’s warning on Sunday came as Washington said that the broader “reciprocal tariffs” it was imposing on dozens of nations could be reinstated to the levels introduced in April if countries failed to reach a trade deal with the US.

“If you don’t move things along, then on August 1 you will boomerang back to your April 2 tariff level,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNN.

Trump’s tariffs, including a 26% “discounted” levy on India, had taken effect on April 9. Hours later, however, Trump had reduced the rates on imports from most countries to 10% for 90 days to provide time for trade negotiations.

The US president had repeatedly said he intended to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing high tariffs the countries impose on foreign goods.

The tariffs had led to concerns of a broader trade war that could disrupt the global economy and trigger a recession.