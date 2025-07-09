A row has erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted an employee of a canteen at the MLAs’ hostel in Mumbai on Tuesday, claiming that he was served stale food, PTI reported.

Gaikwad, who represents Buldhana in the state Assembly, was quoted as saying by the news agency that the food he had ordered from the canteen on Tuesday was “absolutely unacceptable”.

“I had complained about the poor quality of food two or three times earlier,” he reportedly said.

In a video of the assault that has been widely circulated on social media, Gaikwad is seen berating the operator of the canteen, refusing to pay the bill, and slapping and punching the staff member.

On Wednesday, the Shinde Sena MLA told PTI that he did not regret his actions.

“People from all across the state come here, workers, officials everyone come here to have food,” he was quoted as saying. “The quality of food should be good here as it is a government canteen.”

Gaikwad added: “I do not have any regret over what I did. I am a public representative...When someone fails to understand democratic language then I have to [use] this language only.”

Later in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Gaikwad’s actions were “unacceptable”, India Today reported.

“Such conduct does not send the right message,” Fadnavis said in the Assembly. “Such behaviour is unacceptable and not honorable to anyone. Gaikwad’s action as an MLA have tarnished the reputation of all legislators.”

Meet Shah Sena’s MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Last year he had threatened&announced 11 lakh rupees to anyone who cuts off Sh. Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. Now the man is seen beating up a poor helpless canteen worker. But wait no news TV outrage here since its a BJP ally pic.twitter.com/XVwnEzJFSU — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 9, 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the actions result in a “wrong message” being conveyed to the public that there is misuse of power among MLAs. He added that if there were problems regarding the quality of the food at the canteen, a formal complaint could be written and action would be taken.

Describing it as a serious matter, Fadnavis asked Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde and Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take cognisance of the matter.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Congress criticised Gaikwad for his behaviour.

Congress MLA Nana Patole described Gaikwad’s actions as an “abuse and arrogance” of power, NDTV reported.

“If an MLA himself takes the law into his own hands, then who will uphold the law?” Patole said. “Sanjay Gaikwad himself is the head of the food committee. If he cannot ensure the quality of food, then he should be replaced as chairman.”

The Congress MLA also asked why the contractor of the canteen had not been changed. “Who is protecting him?” Patole asked. “A new, competent contractor should be appointed. The quality of food and snacks is very poor.”

Thackeray Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Gaikwad had “threatened and announced [a reward of] 11 lakh rupees to anyone who cuts off Sh. Rahul Gandhi’s tongue” in 2024.

“Now the man is seen beating up a poor helpless canteen worker,” the Rajya Sabha MP said on X. “But wait no news TV outrage here since its a BJP ally.”

The BJP and Shinde Sena are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state that also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. On the other hand, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Thackeray Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sharad Pawar and the Congress.

In September 2024, Gaikwad reportedly said that he would offer a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who chopped off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue, PTI reported. A case was filed against the MLA for his comments.

Earlier last year, a video of Gaikwad allegedly beating a youth with a stick was circulated widely on social media. The Opposition had claimed at the time that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating.