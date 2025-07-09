Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Rajasthan’s Churu on Wednesday.

The two-seater Jaguar trainer aircraft was on a routine training mission, said the Air Force. “Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” it added.

The Air Force further stated that no damage to civilian property had been reported.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief,” it said.

A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

It was unclear if any civilian was killed in the incident.

Station House Officer Rajaldesar Kamlessh told PTI that the jet crashed near Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm.

This is the third SEPECAT Jaguar jet to crash this year.

A pilot was also killed when a Jaguar, which was on a routine sortie, crashed near Gujarat’s Jamnagar on April 2.

This had come a month after a Jaguar crashed in Haryana’s Ambala following a technical malfunction during a training flight in March. The pilot had ejected safely.

India is the only country that still operates the British-French-built Jaguar aircraft. The jets entered service with the Indian Air Force in 1979.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.