Nine persons died and six were injured as several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river as a bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Wednesday. The incident took place at about 7.30 am when a slab between two piers of the 900-metre Gambhira bridge collapsed. The structure connected Vadodara and Anand districts.

The bridge was inaugurated in 1985. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the road construction department had been ordered to immediately investigate the accident. Read on

Two Indian Air Force pilots have died after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Rajasthan’s Churu. The two-seater Jaguar trainer aircraft was on a routine training mission, said the Air Force.

It also stated that no damage to civilian property had been reported. A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

This is the third SEPECAT Jaguar jet to crash this year. Read on

The Supreme Court has refused to urgently hear a petition seeking to stop the release of the Hindi film Udaipur Files. The film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, is reportedly based on the 2022 killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

The writ petition was filed by Mohammed Javed, one of the eight persons accused in the murder case. Javed argued that the release of the film would violate his right to a fair trial. The petitioner has argued that the film, based on its trailer, appeared to be communally provocative.

In June 2022, Lal, a tailor, was killed in Rajasthan’s Udaipur for purportedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a television debate in May 2022. Read on

United States President Donald Trump has said that a 10% tariff on imports from countries that are part of the BRICS grouping will be introduced “pretty soon”. The comment followed Trump’s warning to countries on Sunday against aligning with the “anti-American policies” of the BRICS.

Without offering evidence, Trump also accused BRICS of trying to weaken the US and undermine the dollar’s position as the global reserve currency. “BRICS was set up to degenerate our dollar and take our dollar...take it off as the standard,” he said. “And that’s okay if they want to play that game, but I can play that game too.”

The BRICS grouping comprises India, Brazil, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Washington views the group as attempting to become an economic counterweight to the US. Read on