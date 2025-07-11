The Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday passed the Special Public Security Bill, aimed at preventing unlawful activities by left-wing extremist groups, PTI reported.

The bill was cleared by a voice vote following a debate that saw Opposition parties express concern about its broad language, particularly the definition of the term “urban Naxal”.

The term “ urban Naxals ” was first used by Union ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party after several activists and academics were arrested in the Elgar Parishad case in 2018. Since then, the term has often been used to describe some dissidents of the Narendra Modi government.

The bill is yet to be tabled in the Legislative Council.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who tabled the bill in the Assembly, argued that the legislation was needed to counter attempts by left-wing extremist organisations to allegedly infiltrate urban areas and disrupt constitutional institutions.

He stated that while Maoist activity in rural areas had declined significantly, there was a rise in alleged efforts to influence youth in cities through ideological means.

Fadnavis told the Assembly that the law would not be used against legitimate political dissent or recognised Left parties.

“There will be no abuse of power,” PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

“This is for the internal security of the country,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “It is not against Left wing parties like CPI or CPI(M). We, in fact, respect them even though we have different ideologies. It is against those organisations whose motive is to demolish the established institutions of our country. They will face action.”

The bill defines unlawful activity as any act, including speech or writing, that threatens public order, interferes with the administration of law, or “interferes or tends to interfere with the administration of law or its established institutions and personnel”.

Punishments under the draft legislation range from two years to seven years of imprisonment, The Indian Express reported.

Several Opposition MLAs objected to how terms such as “Left-wing extremism”, “activism” and “urban Naxal” had been defined in the bill, arguing that they were too vague and could be misinterpreted, The Indian Express reported.

“Despite 12,000 suggestions and objections, only three have been accepted,” said Congress MLA Nana Patole.

Fadnavis maintained that the law was to be invoked “only when an organisation’s primary objective is to defy the Constitution or constitutional authorities”.

The bill includes a provision for an advisory board that will be headed by the chief justice or a retired chief justice of the High Court. Further, cases under the proposed Act will be handled by officers of at least the rank of superintendent of police, instead of a police sub-inspector, PTI reported.