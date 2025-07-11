National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said that India hit 13 air bases and nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor, PTI reported.

“The precision was to the point where India knew who was where and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7,” the news agency quoted Doval as saying at an event in Chennai.

“Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this,” Doval said. “You show me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian [structure], even a glass pane having been broken.”

He added that the before and after images only showed 13 air bases that were hit in Pakistan on May 10.

On May 10, the Indian armed forces said that the Pakistani air bases and defence installations that were struck “using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft” included Sargodha, Bholari, Rafiqi, Murid, Chaklala (Rawalpindi) and Rahim Yar Khan.

The headquarters of the Pakistan Army is located in Rawalpindi.

Radar sites at Pakistan’s Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision ammunition, the Indian military said.

Doval’s remarks came days after Defence Secretary RK Singh on Monday told CNBC-TV18 that it was incorrect to say that multiple Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force were shot down by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“You have used the term Rafales in the plural, I can assure you that is absolutely not correct ,” Singh told the news channel. “Pakistan suffered losses many times over India in both human and material terms and more than 100 terrorists.”

Singh refused to answer a question regarding the losses the Air Force suffered during the initial phase of the four-day conflict, the news channel reported.

VIDEO | Chennai: Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, spoke about 'Operation Sindoor' while addressing the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras. Here's what he said:



"Operation Sindoor... we are really proud of it... not for necessarily what people perceived... how much of… pic.twitter.com/Y1TuOIEJPt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2025

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed in the shelling.