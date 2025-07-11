The Karnataka High Court on Friday passed an interim order staying the trial court proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bar and Bench reported.

The Hindutva party had alleged that the Congress, its Karnataka unit and several of its leaders were responsible for newspaper advertisements published ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, which contained allegedly defamatory statements about the then-BJP government in the state.

Halting proceedings before the magistrate court, Justice SR Krishna Kumar on Thursday sought the BJP’s response to the plea filed by Siddaramaiah.

The same judge had earlier granted similar relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others named in the case, Bar and Bench reported.

The BJP’s complaint alleged that the advertisements had accused the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led government of demanding commissions in public procurement and awarding contracts.

The ads also made allegations of corruption against the BJP-led state government, the party said in its complaint.

Similar statements were also allegedly made by Gandhi during a public address, it added.