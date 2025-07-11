The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a non-cognisable complaint against Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad for assaulting an employee of a canteen at the MLAs’ hostel in Mumbai after claiming that he was served stale food, The Indian Express reported.

A non-cognisable complaint means that the police cannot arrest Gaikwad without a warrant. The police also need permission from a court to start an investigation.

A video of Gaikwad assaulting the canteen workers on Tuesday had been widely circulated on social media. In the video, the MLA , who represents Buldhana, was seen berating the operator of the canteen, refusing to pay the bill, and slapping and punching the staff member.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had called Gaikwad’s actions “unacceptable” and asked Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde and Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take cognisance of the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said that he had reprimanded the MLA.

On Friday, the Marine Drive Police Station filed a suo motu non-cognisable complaint against Gaikwad and his aide, who was also seen assaulting the canteen worker in the video, The Indian Express reported.

An unidentified police officer told the newspaper that the complaint was filed under sections dealing with voluntarily causing hurt and insulting a person with the intent to provoke breach of peace, among others.

The Shinde Sena MLA had told PTI on Wednesday that he did not regret his actions. “People from all across the state come here, workers, officials everyone come here to have food,” he was quoted as saying. “The quality of food should be good here as it is a government canteen.”

Gaikwad added: “I do not have any regret over what I did. I am a public representative...When someone fails to understand democratic language then I have to [use] this language only.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a suspension notice to Ajanta Caterer, which was operating the canteen under the supervision of the Legislature Secretariat, after an inspection of its premises, The Indian Express reported.

“The licence granted to your establishment from 26-06-2024 to 27-09-2027 is being suspended with immediate effect,” the newspaper quoted the notice as saying. “You or anyone on your behalf should not buy, sell or distribute food items. If found doing so, legal action will be taken as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.”