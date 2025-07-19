Two Indian nationals were killed and another was abducted in a terrorist attack earlier this month in Niger, said the Indian embassy in the West African country on Friday.

The attack on July 15, targeting an Army unit guarding a construction site, was carried out by unidentified gunmen , PTI reported, citing local media.

One of the persons who was killed has been identified as 39-year-old Ganesh Karmali from Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, The Indian Express reported, quoting a state government official.

Sikandar Ali, a Jharkhand-based activist helping with the repatriation process, told the newspaper that the second person, identified as Krishnan, is believed to be from a southern Indian state.

Ali added that the abducted person was identified as Ranjit Singh from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian mission in Niger said it is coordinating with local authorities to repatriate the bodies and “ensure safe release” of the abducted person.

“All Indians in Niger are advised to remain vigilant,” the embassy added.