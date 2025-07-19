There is no point of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance if mistakes such as delays in finalising seat-sharing agreements and selecting candidates made during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are repeated, PTI quoted Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray as saying on Saturday.

In an interview to the party mouthpiece Saamana , the former chief minister of Maharashtra said that “squabbling” among the three constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi – the Uddhav Sena, Sharad Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress – “sent the wrong message” to voters in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

On November 23, the ruling Mahayuti alliance – comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena group led by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar – won 230 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The Maha Vikas Aghadi won 46 seats.

“The seat-sharing parleys [during Assembly polls] dragged on till the very last minute,” PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

He also claimed that his party had to concede constituencies it had previously won several times to the alliance partners.

“It was a mistake which has to be rectified,” Thackeray was quoted as saying. “There is no point staying together if such mistakes are to be made in future.”

He further claimed that the success achieves by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had “morphed into individual egos focused on securing party-wise victories”.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi had won 30 of the 48 seats in the state. The remaining 18 seats were won by the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The two alliances each secured a 43% vote share in the general election.