Over 32 lakh voters in Bihar were yet to submit their enumeration forms as part of the special intensive revision of the state’s electoral rolls, with six days to go for the July 25 deadline, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

The poll panel said that out of the 7,89,69,844 voters in Bihar, it received the enumeration forms of 7,15,82,007 electors, or 90.64% of the voting population. It added that 5.27% voters were not found at their addresses, of whom 1.81% had probably died, 2.5% had probably permanently shifted, 0.95% were enrolled at multiple places and 0.01% were not traceable.

The Election Commission said that enumeration forms had not yet been received from 32,23,023 voters, or 4.08% of the voting population.

The revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar was announced by the Election Commission on June 24.

As part of the exercise , persons whose names were not on the 2003 voter list will need to submit proof of eligibility to vote.

Voters born before July 1, 1987, must show proof of their date and place of birth, while those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, must also submit documents establishing the date and place of birth of one of their parents. Those born after December 2, 2004, will need proof of date of birth for themselves and both parents.

If the officers are satisfied with the details provided, the voters will be re-enrolled to a new voter list by electoral registration officers. If not, they will be removed from the voter lists.

A draft roll will be published on August 1 and the final roll will be out on September 30. Bihar is expected to head for Assembly polls in October or November.

On July 2, eleven INDIA bloc parties told the Election Commission that the special intensive revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls risked disenfranchising more than 2.5 crore voters , as they may not be able to produce the necessary documents.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on July 6 defended the exercise , claiming that the exercise had to be carried out as no one was satisfied with the current voter rolls.