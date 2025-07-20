Three kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Central Reserve Police Force personnel at the Mirzapur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported on Sunday.

The incident was reportedly triggered by an argument over train tickets. The CRPF jawan was at the station to board the Brahmaputra Express for duty in Manipur, while the kanwariyas were trying to buy tickets for the same train to travel to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand.

A purported video of the incident shows the argument escalating into physical assault.

It is unclear when the incident took place.

A case was registered against seven kanwariyas , including four minors, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace as well as relevant provisions of the Railway Act, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. The accused were later released on bail.

Government Railway Police Inspector Raghavendra Singh told PTI that the officials posted at the station initially tried to control the situation, following which additional personnel were deployed.

The Kanwar Yatra, a religious pilgrimage during which devotees walk long distances to collect Ganga water from Haridwar and offer it at Shiva temples in their home states, began on Saturday and will conclude on August 9.

Most pilgrims come from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.