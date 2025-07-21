The Centre is ready to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in Parliament as long as “certain rules” and conventions are followed, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday.

The parliamentary affairs minister’s comment came after an all-party meeting convened by the Union government ahead of the Monsoon Session.

The Opposition has demanded discussions on a range of matters. This includes the terror attack in Pahalgam , United States President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and the special intensive revision of voter rolls being conducted in Bihar.

Rijiju said that the government had “patiently” heard suggestions from Opposition leaders and members of the ruling coalition during the all-party meeting. “The government will never shy away from discussion unless it is prevented under certain rules or certain provisions,” he said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday and conclude on August 21.

Opposition seeks Modi’s response

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, told reporters after the meeting that his party had sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House on Trump’s claim, the security “lapses” that led to the Pahalgam attack and the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, The New Indian Express reported.

“It is the moral responsibility of the PM to answer on these issues,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Reiterating the demand on social media, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Opposition had also flagged the situation in Manipur, the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the demand for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, among others.

The Ladakhi leadership has sought a constitutional guarantee under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which guarantees protections over land and a nominal autonomy for the country’s tribal areas.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas urged Modi to speak on the Pahalgam attack and Trump’s remarks on India-Pakistan ceasefire, The New Indian Express reported.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh also raised Trump’s claims and what he described as the “poll scam” linked to the Bihar electoral roll revision, the newspaper reported.

Responding to the demand for Modi to address Parliament, Rijiju said on Sunday: “I want to make it clear the prime minister remains in Parliament except during foreign travel…The prime minister always remains in Parliament, but the prime minister does not remain in the House all the time.”

He added that in Parliament, the Cabinet functions through collective responsibility.

“Cabinet ministers are present to respond to issues concerning their departments,” he said.