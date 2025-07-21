YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allegedly received kickbacks of Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore per month during his tenure as Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister, PTI quoted the police’s chargesheet in the Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam case as having claimed.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was the chief minister between May 2019 and June 2024, has not been named as an accused in the case, according to reports.

The Criminal Investigation Department filed the chargesheet in a Vijayawada court on Saturday. The court is yet to take cognisance of the chargesheet, the news agency reported.

The case pertains to an alleged scam involving the excise policy under the YSR Congress Party government, which was allegedly structured to benefit select companies and suppliers . The police have alleged that the firms paid kickbacks that were routed to Jagan Mohan Reddy through intermediaries.

The bribes were allegedly handed over to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s former IT advisor Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy, who channelled the money through a network of shell companies, PTI quoted the chargesheet as having alleged.

The money was then allegedly transferred to party leaders and “masterminds” V Vijayasai Reddy and PV Midhun Reddy, who allegedly passed it on to Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister at the time.

Vijayasai Reddy is a former Rajya Sabha MP, while Midhun Reddy is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Rajampet.

On Sunday, a special Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada remanded Midhun Reddy to judicial custody till August 1 in connection with the case, The Hindu reported. He was arrested on Saturday.

The police have arrested 12 persons as part of its investigation.

Jagan Mohan Reddy rejects allegations

In a social media post, Jagan Mohan Reddy described the allegations against him as “manufactured narrative” created for “media theatrics” and to divert attention from real problems.

He also accused the Telugu Desam Party-led government of “reviving corrupt liquor practices”.

“The entire case is built on statements extracted under pressure, threats, third-degree torture, and also through bribes and inducements,” he alleged. “This is not a legal process, but a political witch-hunt.”

He also condemned the arrest of Midhun Reddy, describing it as “political vendetta”.