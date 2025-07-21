Garhwali folk singer Pawan Semwal was booked for allegedly “promoting enmity” and “insulting the modesty of women” in a song allegedly criticising Uttarakhand’s Bharatiya Janata Party government over unemployment and crimes against women, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

The song titled “Tin Bhi Ni Thami”, which translates to “cannot handle it even for a bit”, was shared by Semwal on his YouTube channel. He also posted a link to the video on Facebook .

The song linked the rise in the number of liquor shops to an increase in prostitution in the state, The Times of India reported.

Following the Facebook post, a resident of Dehradun had filed a complaint against Semwal on Saturday, alleging that the lyrics were offensive to all women in the state.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case at the Patel Nagar police station.

Inspector Chandrabhan Singh Adhikhari, the station house officer at Patel Nagar, said that the case was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity between groups, making statements conducive to public mischief and using words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of women.

Semwal, who was in Delhi, was summoned for questioning on Sunday.

“After a detailed questioning, he was served a notice under Section 35(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita under which he must appear before the police whenever summoned for probe,” The Times of India quoted Adhikari as saying. “He was also warned not to repeat such acts.”

The song had been uploaded to YouTube three days ago and was taken down soon after. Semwal re-uploaded the video on Saturday but deleted it again following the police action.

In a purported video statement posted on social media, Semwal said that he had faced “immense” pressure from the police to remove the song after its initial release.

The Opposition Congress accused the BJP of silencing dissent.

“The lyrics of Semwal’s song are much more than what is being projected,” the newspaper quoted Congress’ Uttarakhand chief Karan Mahara as saying. “The song highlights things, which the government does not want to hear. It is the voice of every resident who wants to see change.”

The BJP said that the song was “part of [Congress’] agenda of mudslinging”, The Times of India reported.

“The government has no role in registering the case,” said BJP state Spokesperson Manveer Singh Chauhan, adding that the “law will take its own course”.