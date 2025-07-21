Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the Union government to provide more clarity about efforts to trace the terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, and about the government’s handling of the subsequent military operation against terror camps in Pakistan.

The leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha stated that he had submitted a notice under Rule 267 during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, requesting a discussion on the matter.

“Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or killed,” Kharge said. “All parties extended unconditional support to the government on this matter in the interests of the country’s strength and unity. The government should inform us about what happened.”

The Congress leader noted that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had acknowledged that the terror attack was a security failure.

Kharge further said that the chief of defence staff, the Deputy Army chief, and a senior defence attaché had made certain revelations concerning Operation Sindoor that ought to be clarified. Kharge was referring to their acknowledgments that India incurred losses during the initial phase of the conflict, although the number of aircraft lost has not been disclosed yet.

The leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha also said that United States President Donald Trump claimed 24 times that the May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan after a four-day conflict took place due to his intervention.

“This is a matter of insult to the country,” Kharge said.

मैंने पहलगाम आतंकी हमले और 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' के बाद की स्थिति पर नियमों के मुताबिक सदन में नोटिस दिया है।



पहलगाम आतंकी हमला 22 अप्रैल को हुआ था और उसे अंजाम देने वाले आतंकी आज तक न पकड़े गए और न मारे गए। पहलगाम में चूक हुई है, इस बात को खुद जम्मू-कश्मीर के LG मनोज सिन्हा ने… pic.twitter.com/L7V1ztXl6L — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 21, 2025

Earlier in the day, several opposition leaders invoked Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha Rules to demand a detailed discussion on the Pahalgam attack and the broader foreign policy implications of Operation Sindoor, India’s military operation against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, ANI reported.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal also submitted a notice seeking an adjournment motion to discuss what he described as “ grave security lapses ” and their ramifications on foreign policy.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media before the Monsoon Session began, said that Operation Sindoor was a symbol of India’s growing defence capabilities.

“This Monsoon Session is a celebration of victory,” Modi said. “The whole world has seen the strength and capability of the Indian armed forces.”

The prime minister said: “The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the Centre is ready to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in Parliament as long as “ certain rules ” and conventions are followed.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday and will conclude on August 21.