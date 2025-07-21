Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he was resigning from his post with immediate effect, citing health reasons.

The 74-year-old said that he was resigning “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice”.

“I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as vice president in our great democracy,” Dhankhar added.

He had become the vice president on August 11, 2022. His five-year term would have concluded in 2027.

The vice president is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament.

Before Dhankhar became the vice president, he served as the West Bengal governor from July 2019 to July 2022.