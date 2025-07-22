United States President Donald Trump will impose “ 100% tariffs ” on countries such as India, China and Brazil if they continue to buy oil from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News, Graham said, “Those three countries buy about 80% of cheap Russian oil and that is what keeps [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine going.”

He warned: “If [India, China and Brazil] keep buying cheap Russian oil…we are going to tear the hell out of you and crush your economy,” he said. “What you are doing is blood money.”

The Republican senator told Fox News that Putin could withstand sanctions and disregard Russian soldiers, but countries like India, China and Brazil were “about to face a choice between the American economy or helping Putin”.

Graham’s remarks come almost a week after Trump warned that a 100% secondary tariff would be imposed on countries purchasing Russian exports unless a peace deal was reached between Moscow and Kyiv within 50 days.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, which triggered the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II. The United States and its European allies have imposed sanctions on Russian businesses and exports to force Moscow to negotiate a peace deal with Kyiv.

India and China are among the countries whose imports of cheaper fuel from Russia have increased since 2022. This has raised concerns in Washington that high volume purchases are undermining the West’s attempts to squeeze the Russian economy and thus, indirectly, helping finance its military operations in Ukraine.

On July 16, North Atlantic Treaty Organization chief Mark Rutte also warned that secondary sanctions could hit India, China and Brazil if they continue to trade with Russia.

NATO is a military alliance of 32 countries, including the United States and several members of the European Union.