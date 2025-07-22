We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Maharashtra government moved the Supreme Court challenging a Bombay High Court order on Monday acquitting all 12 persons accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case.

The High Court said that the prosecution had “utterly failed” in establishing the guilt of the 12 men. This came nearly 10 years after a special court had sentenced five of them to death and others to life imprisonment.

It remarked that while punishing the perpetrators of a crime is an essential step, creating a “false appearance of having solved a case” leads to a misleading sense of resolution.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Thursday. Read on.

‘They knew I was innocent’: Men acquitted of 2006 Mumbai train blasts rue years lost in jail

The Supreme Court refused to examine the legality of the directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage route to display quick response codes with their owners’ identities. The bench reiterated that the eateries must display their licences and registration certificates as required by law.

The petitioners had argued that the governments’ orders violated the court’s 2024 interim order that prohibited vendors being forced to disclose their identities.

The pleas had contended that the directives not only undermine the spirit of the court’s stay, but also risks discriminatory profiling, particularly of vendors from minority communities, under the guise of public safety and licencing requirements. Read on.

An Assam Police constable has said that his son is among nine Muslims of Bengali origin who have been detained in Gurugram since Sunday on suspicion of being undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants.

Sannat Ali, a constable in the Assam Industrial Security Force, told Scroll that his son, 23-year-old Ashraful Islam, is a resident of Barbala village in Barpeta district. He had gone to Haryana on July 11 to work at a construction site, said Ali.

Ali said that his son had submitted his voter ID card, school certificates, Aadhaar card and PAN card, which were not accepted by the police. “They call them illegal Bangladeshis,” Ali alleged.

He added: “We have sent more documents like my service identity card and voter cards. Senior police officials have contacted me this morning. They are working to release him.”

An assistant commissioner of police-rank in Gurugram told Scroll that the action was taken as per the Union home ministry’s guidelines to verify the credentials of persons suspected to be undocumented migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Read on.

A day after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as the vice president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him good health and said that the Rajya Sabha chairperson had “got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities”. Dhankhar had cited medical reasons for stepping down with immediate effect on Monday, which was the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Several Opposition leaders raised questions about the timing of Dhankhar’s resignation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that there were “far deeper reasons” behind Dhankhar’s decision.

Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan said that Dhankhar had appeared in good health on Monday and that “it did not seem like there was a health issue”. Read on.