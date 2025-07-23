The Uttar Pradesh Police have unearthed a fake “embassy” operating in Ghaziabad and arrested a man claiming to be an ambassador of a non-existent country called West Arctica, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Harsh Vardhan Jain, a resident of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad, PTI reported.

Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash claimed that Jain was running a bogus embassy from a rented house and projected himself as the diplomatic representative of several non-existent countries such as West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia and Lodonia, the news agency reported.

Ghaziabad, UP: UP STF apprehends Harshvardhan Jain, posing as ambassador of Westarctica, with fake stamps, number plates pic.twitter.com/dVaCRlaa9y — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 23, 2025

The accused also travelled in vehicles bearing fake diplomatic number plates, Yash added.

Jain reportedly used the setup to pass himself off as a powerful global player.

“He used the guise of diplomacy to influence businessmen, promise them access to international markets, and run a hawala network through shell companies,” The Indian Express quoted the police as saying.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Jain brokered deals by falsely promising job placements for companies and individuals in foreign countries, PTI reported.

After his arrest on Monday, the police seized four vehicles bearing fake diplomatic number plates, 12 forged diplomatic passports, fake documents bearing Ministry of External Affairs seals, forged PAN cards, rubber stamps of several countries and companies, and fake press cards, PTI reported.

The police also said that Rs 44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency, documents linked to several companies and fake diplomatic number plates were seized.

A first information report was filed at the Kavi Nagar Police Station and further investigation was underway, The Indian Express reported.

In 2011, Jain had been booked for illegally possessing a satellite phone, PTI reported. He has also been linked to controversial godman Chandraswami and international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi earlier.